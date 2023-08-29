National Pension Service Sells 273,688 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,478,897 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 273,688 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Oracle were worth $224,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.34. 6,898,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,420,451. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.22. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.