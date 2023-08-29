National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Price Down 2.2%

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.51 and last traded at $71.51. Approximately 3,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 26,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Presto Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.48.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Presto Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 17.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at $12,872,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

