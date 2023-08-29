Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $4.17 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $16,774.17 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

