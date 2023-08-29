Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.08 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares during the period. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

