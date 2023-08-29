nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $120-121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.44 million. nCino also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.38-0.41 EPS.

nCino stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 0.41. nCino has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

NCNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of nCino from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of nCino from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.54.

In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,568 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $133,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $133,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 72,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $2,285,987.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,267,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,952,411.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,121. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in nCino by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,490,000 after buying an additional 1,808,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in nCino by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in nCino by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,708,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,334,000 after purchasing an additional 136,659 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

