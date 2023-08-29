Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Neonode Price Performance

NASDAQ NEON opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. Neonode has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neonode by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neonode in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Neonode by 121.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neonode by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Neonode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

