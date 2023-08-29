Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Nerdy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $157,946.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,634,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $77,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,534,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,763,100.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $157,946.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,634,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 154,145 shares of company stock valued at $530,048 and have sold 75,428 shares valued at $310,196. Corporate insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 13.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 648,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,922 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 55.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. 38.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Nerdy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 79.68% and a negative net margin of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $48.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. Analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

