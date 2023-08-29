NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.20. 1,901,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,063,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

