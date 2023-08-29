Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires 107,629 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,629 shares during the period. Krystal Biotech makes up about 2.3% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 1.45% of Krystal Biotech worth $30,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 14.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $126.58. 30,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,159. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 0.81. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.11 and a 52 week high of $131.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.78.

Insider Activity

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,624,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,667,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,624,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,667,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,607,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $12,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,565 shares of company stock worth $8,491,362. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.83.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

