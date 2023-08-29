Nicholas Investment Partners LP Decreases Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor makes up 1.5% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.15% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $20,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 63,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.18. 342,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,167. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.16. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $98.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $2,008,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $2,008,127.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $85,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,147 shares of company stock worth $10,145,721 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

