Nicholas Investment Partners LP Decreases Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,875 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 115.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 945.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE RRX traded up $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $159.52. 50,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,848. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

