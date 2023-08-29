Nicholas Investment Partners LP Decreases Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,344 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $602,107,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 143.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,861 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Waste Connections by 38.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,076,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,075,000 after acquiring an additional 857,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Waste Connections by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after acquiring an additional 609,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 64,555.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,480,000 after acquiring an additional 560,991 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $137.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,216. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.10 and a 200-day moving average of $138.52.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

