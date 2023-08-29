Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $4.18 Million in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $118.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.09.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $11.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.22. 1,227,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.24 and its 200 day moving average is $97.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $137.48.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $4,522,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,269,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,393 shares of company stock valued at $24,223,521. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

