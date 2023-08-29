Nicholas Investment Partners LP Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,291 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.2% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,486 shares of company stock worth $10,787,705 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $350.58. 263,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.57 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The company has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

