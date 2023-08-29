Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Shares Down 0.1%

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 166.40 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 166.90 ($2.10). 159,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 579,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167 ($2.11).

Ninety One Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 927.22, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 178.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kim Mary McFarland acquired 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £3,861 ($4,867.01). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 89,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,758,384. Company insiders own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

