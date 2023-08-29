Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Buy

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Nolato AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Nolato AB (publ) Stock Performance

About Nolato AB (publ)

Shares of OTCMKTS NLTBF opened at C$4.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.73. Nolato AB has a 1 year low of C$4.12 and a 1 year high of C$4.12.

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene, and other industrial sectors in Sweden, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers consumables and reusable labware for clinical, chemical, forensic, research, and industrial testing laboratories; laboratory products, including microtubes, deep-well plates, pipettes, containers and lids, spoons, and cups; breathing bags and catheter balloons; assemblies and post-processing services; and products for primary pharmaceutical packaging, as well as for solids, creams, and ophthalmic and customized production solutions.

