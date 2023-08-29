Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Buy

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, DNB Markets raised Nolato AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
View Our Latest Report on Nolato AB (publ)
Nolato AB (publ) Stock Performance
About Nolato AB (publ)
Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene, and other industrial sectors in Sweden, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers consumables and reusable labware for clinical, chemical, forensic, research, and industrial testing laboratories; laboratory products, including microtubes, deep-well plates, pipettes, containers and lids, spoons, and cups; breathing bags and catheter balloons; assemblies and post-processing services; and products for primary pharmaceutical packaging, as well as for solids, creams, and ophthalmic and customized production solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nolato AB (publ)
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Nolato AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nolato AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.