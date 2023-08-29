Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 33,411 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,411 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $36,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.43.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.12. 37,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,304. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.34. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

