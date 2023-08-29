Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $28.15 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Clorox worth $28,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.72. 57,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 130.72, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.97.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

