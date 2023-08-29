Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Citigroup

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.81.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.30. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 422.22%.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nordstrom news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Nordstrom by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 315.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Nordstrom by 194.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

