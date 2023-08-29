Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

NOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $509.75.

NOC stock opened at $431.15 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $421.73 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,372.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,277,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,623 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,312,000 after purchasing an additional 528,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,858,605,000 after purchasing an additional 452,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,303 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

