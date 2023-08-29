NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 463,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,265,619 shares.The stock last traded at $19.82 and had previously closed at $18.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

NovoCure Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $126.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NovoCure by 18.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 280.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NovoCure by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

