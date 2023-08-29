NU (NYSE:NU) Trading Down 2.2%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.81. 4,279,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 25,929,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 348.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NU by 9.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 125,468,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819,286 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in NU by 15.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NU by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,819 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in NU by 2.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 71,031,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NU by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,079,798 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

