NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.75.

NuVasive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. NuVasive had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in NuVasive by 21,340.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 64.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

