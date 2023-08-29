Nvwm LLC Buys 3,461 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

