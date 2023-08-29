Nvwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $147.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

