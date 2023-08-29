Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Shares Down 0.2%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 86.80 ($1.09). 394,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,223,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.10).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.45) target price on shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of £490.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.33 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

