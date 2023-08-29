Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $42.01. 17,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 696,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Sunday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

