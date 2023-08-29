Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $42.01. 17,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 696,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ODD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Sunday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.
