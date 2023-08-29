Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 262.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

