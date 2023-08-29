Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Opera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Opera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Opera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 4,804.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Opera stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,201. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.05. Opera has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.81%.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

