OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Buys Shares of 11,700 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Applied Materials comprises about 1.2% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,017. The company has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

