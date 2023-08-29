OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Has $12.75 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,422 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 10.7% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $701,629,000 after purchasing an additional 447,099 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,513,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $665,513,000 after purchasing an additional 611,395 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,652,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.59. 10,961,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,448,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

