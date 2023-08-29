OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,882 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 3.2% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.68.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.71. 4,734,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,890,851. The company has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

