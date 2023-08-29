OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $522,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $884,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,479.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 175,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 168,601 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.50.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $12.67 on Tuesday, reaching $267.83. 2,538,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,493. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $357.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.79 and a 200-day moving average of $184.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total value of $1,393,148.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total transaction of $1,393,148.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,055 shares of company stock valued at $11,721,687 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.