OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. Trip.com Group comprises about 2.2% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCOM traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,268. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.60. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $43.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

