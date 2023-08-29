Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Gap Up to $116.84

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $116.84, but opened at $120.95. Oracle shares last traded at $119.35, with a volume of 1,908,708 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Oracle Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 34.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Oracle by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

