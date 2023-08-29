Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $59.15 million and $12.21 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06032057 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,087,311.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

