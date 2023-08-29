O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $967.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $934.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $942.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $902.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $680.00 and a 52 week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,632 shares of company stock worth $21,206,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,967,000 after buying an additional 32,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,723,000 after buying an additional 261,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

