Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Short Interest Update

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the July 31st total of 485,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $323,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 771,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,661,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Orion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Orion by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Orion by 1,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Orion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Orion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OEC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.97. 201,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. Orion has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). Orion had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Orion from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

