Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,211,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the July 31st total of 1,731,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,164.0 days.
Ørsted A/S Stock Up 3.9 %
DOGEF stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.03. 530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.17. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $105.25.
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ørsted A/S
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.