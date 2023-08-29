Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,211,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the July 31st total of 1,731,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,164.0 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Up 3.9 %

DOGEF stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.03. 530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.17. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $105.25.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

