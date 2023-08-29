OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Oppenheimer

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $133.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.33.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $133.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $139.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $336.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.90 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $1,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,214.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $1,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,214.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 27,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.95, for a total transaction of $3,256,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,483,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,292,939. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 58,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

