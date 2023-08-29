OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) PT Raised to $165.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.33.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $133.97 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $139.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $336.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $1,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,214.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $1,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,214.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 27,380 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.95, for a total value of $3,256,851.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,483,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,905 shares of company stock worth $11,292,939 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $13,959,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $478,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in OSI Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.