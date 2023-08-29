Osmosis (OSMO) One Day Volume Hits $3.74 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Osmosis has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001453 BTC on popular exchanges. Osmosis has a market cap of $186.65 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000930 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.
Osmosis Coin Profile
Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 587,378,721 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Osmosis Coin Trading
