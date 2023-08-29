P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago Purchases 90,000 Shares

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIGet Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,945,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,418,163. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PIII traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 362,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,214. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.88 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIIIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 2,471.27% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $329.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.30 million. Research analysts expect that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in P3 Health Partners by 333.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 120,850 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

