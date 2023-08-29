Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Holdings Decreased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lowered its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,827 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,675,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,285,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,451,000 after purchasing an additional 828,689 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,027,000 after purchasing an additional 464,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,521,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,391,000 after purchasing an additional 326,859 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. 2,132,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

