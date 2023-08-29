PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Trading Down 0.2%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 53,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 524,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

PainReform Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PainReform

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.29% of PainReform at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. The company engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

