Palogic Value Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 178.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 80.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.1 %

VRSK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.09. The company had a trading volume of 246,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,218. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.12 and a 200 day moving average of $208.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $239.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,271 shares of company stock worth $6,680,555 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

