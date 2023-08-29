Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,903 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $112,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

Chevron stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.84. 3,007,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,977,366. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $298.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.