Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 230,875 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,875 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $245,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.6 %

XOM traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,262,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,964,549. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.36. The company has a market cap of $439.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.