Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3,089.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 852,540 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Equity Residential worth $52,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.78. 389,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average of $63.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $77.92.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

