Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,272 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Humana worth $98,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 1,940.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.95.

NYSE:HUM traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $482.22. 249,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.15. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.67 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

